Father charged in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old son on Far South Side

CHICAGO — The father of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself will appear in court Tuesday to face charges in his death.

Ronald Davis, 29, has been charged with one felony count of endangering the life and health of a child, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession or use of a weapon by a convicted felon

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the child’s family said they heard a gunshot Sunday afternoon while in another room at the home in the 9600 block of S. Escanaba Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, and found the boy with a gun.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead. The boy has been identified as Mikah Davis.

According to the Chicago Tribune, police allege that Davis knowingly left a loaded gun in the house.

The 29-year-old was arrested Sunday night, an hour after the boy was killed.