Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ St. Louis

➢ Neither the Cubs or the Cardinals have won at the other’s ballpark this season – the Cubs lead the overall series 6-3. Since last season, the Cardinals are 9-3 at home versus the Cubs, their best home record versus any team (min. 10 games played).

➢ The Cubs have gone 2-5 in their last seven road games, and are 10-23 (.303) away from home since May 15. This is the worst road record in the National League in this span and the fourth worst in MLB, better only than the Mariners (7-19, .269), Tigers (9-23, .281) and White Sox (9-21, .300).

➢ Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run home run in Chicago’s win over Milwaukee on Sunday. Schwarber has six home runs post All-Star break, trailing only Paul Goldschmidt and Eugenio Suarez (eight each) among National League hitters.

➢ The Cardinals have lost two straight after dropping the final two games of their series versus the Astros. St. Louis has gone 9-2 against NL Central teams since the All-Star break – only the Giants (6-1) have been better against divisional foes.

➢ Over his last seven games, Paul Goldschmidt is slashing .345/.387/.966 with six home runs and 13 RBI. This is his only seven-game span in his career with at least six HR and 13 RBI. Prior to Goldschmidt, the last St. Louis hitter to match this output over seven games was Carlos Beltran in 2012 (6 HR, 13 RBI).