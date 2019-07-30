× Chris Kunitz retires and takes on a new role with the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – It’s the end of one chapter in the game of hockey and the start of another all at the same time.

Call Tuesday a major moment of transition for NHL veteran Chris Kunitz.

Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz announced his retirement after 15 NHL seasons. He will now continue with the team as a player development adviser while helping the Blackhawks and IceHogs coaching staff. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/99bQUblZk5 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 30, 2019

The forward announced that he will retire from hockey after 15 seasons, which included one year and 56 games with the Blackhawks last season.

“I feel very fortunate to have been a part of four amazing organizations over the last 15 years,” said Kunitz in a statement released by the team. “First and foremost, I’d like to sincerely thank the Anaheim Ducks, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks. Every one of these organizations was the ultimate example, not only to me, but to my children, on what true professionalism should be.”

At the same time, he’ll be switching to a role with hockey operations department, serving as a player development advisor while also assisting with the coaching staff of the Blackhawks along with the Rockford Ice Hogs.

Kunitz played in 1,022 career games in the NHL with the Ducks, Thrashers, Penguins, Lightning and the Blackhawks, finishing with 268 goals and 351 assists. He also won four Stanley Cups in that time – one in Anaheim and three in Pittsburgh.