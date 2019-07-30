Cheesecake Factory offering sweet deal for National Cheesecake Day

Posted 7:37 AM, July 30, 2019, by

CHICAGO — In honor of National Cheesecake Day on Tuesday, The Cheesecake Factory is offering a delicious deal.

The Cheesecake Factory is offering half price for any slice if you dine in the restaurant. There is a limit of one slice per customer and the deal is only valid on Tuesday.

Some of the cheesecake flavors include Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch, Ultimate Red Velvet Cake and White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle. For someone with more simple tastes, the restaurant has their Original, creamy cheesecake.

To find a location to get your discounted slice, you can visit their website. 

The first Cheesecake Factory opened in 1978 in Beverly Hills, California.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.