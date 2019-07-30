Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
-
Sunny, warm weather approaches
-
Humidity worsens with a weekend warm up
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead
-
Temperatures cool Wednesday, warm into a rainy weekend
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
-
-
Storms possible Thursday, but warm and dry Friday ahead
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Warm but rainy week ahead, with highs in the 80s
-
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
-
-
Storms moving to the east- Tornado threat will gradually end from the west in the Chicago area later this evening but continue in areas to the east
-
Chicago’s easterly winds this spiring
-
Fickle spring weather continues this weekend