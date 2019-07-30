Around Town checks out ‘Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos & Dinner’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teatro ZinZanni combines a unique fusion of cirque, comedy, cabaret and live music with a four-course meal.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the moment you step through the doors into our Belgian Spiegeltent you will be transported into another world where performers break free from the confines of the stage and the action unfolds all around you. No two performances are alike as the wall between artist and audience disappears. A few guests may be invited to participate, many will enjoy table-side interaction with artists, and everyone will share in being a part of a one-of-a-kind celebratory event creating a memorable evening for all.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teatro ZinZanni located on the 14th floor of the newly opened Cambria Hotel:

32 W. Randolph St.

Chicago, IL 60601

ZinZanni.com/chicago