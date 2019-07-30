Another warning against leaving children in hot cars

Itasca Ill.–Despite all of the obvious dangers, children are still being left to die in hot cars.

This week, there’s another push to raise awareness of heatstroke and talk about ways to prevent it.

Since 1998, more than 800 children have died after being left in a hot car. And it doesn’t even have to be that hot outside for conditions to become dangerous.

Reggie McKinnon told WGN-TV that his daughter died in a car when it was only 73 degrees outside.

Earlier this week, two children were rushed to the Lake Forest Hospital emergency room after being left in the car with the windows up. In that case, the two children survived their ordeal.

Last year, a record 52 children lost their lives in hot cars or trucks across the U.S.

Wednesday is National Heatstroke Awareness Day.