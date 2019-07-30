3 shot outside South Side methadone clinic, security shoots back

Posted 4:45 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, July 30, 2019

CHICAGO — Three people were shot outside a methadone clinic on the South Side Tuesday.

A car pulled up to the building in the 900 block of E. 93rd Street around 9:45 a.m. A passenger got out of the car and started firing shots at the employees standing outside.

A security guard fired shots at the two men, hitting both of them.

A male bystander, 58, was hit in the shoulder and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

The two men who fired shots fled the scene, but were arrested near the 8200 block of Cottage Grove.

Area South detective are investigating the shooting.

