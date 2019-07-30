3 seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-57

Posted 5:32 AM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53AM, July 30, 2019

(Illinois State Police)

CHICAGO — Three people are seriously injured after a rollover crash on the I-57 Expressway on the Far South Side.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-57 near 107th Street by the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said the vehicle hit a wall and two people were ejected from the vehicle. All three people involved were transported to hospitals in serious-to-critical- condition.

All lanes have reopened near 107th, but delays linger back to 127th.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.