2 skydivers collide mid-air in Ottawa, knocking one unconscious

OTTAWA, Ill. — Two licensed skydivers are expected to be OK after a mid-air collision in Ottawa Tuesday.

At about 11 a.m., fire officials responded to Skydive Chicago in the 3100 block of 1969th Street, which is near the Fox River.

A spokesman for Skydive Chicago confirmed the collision to WGN, saying that one of the divers was knocked unconscious. That person’s reserve parachute deployed, and they landed safely.

One skydiver landed back at Skydive Chicago while the other landed in the Fox River.

Both of the skydivers were transported to an area hospital, and the spokesman said they are expected to be “fine.”