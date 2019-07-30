2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Officials say two people are dead and a police officer and a suspect were shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.
WREG-TV reports both of the people who died Tuesday morning were Walmart employees. WHBQ-TV reports one person was found dead in the store and another found dead in the parking lot.
The suspect was taken to a Memphis hospital. His condition wasn’t reported.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto tells WATN-TV the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and not seriously injured.
The Walmart is in a shopping complex in Southaven, just south of Memphis. A massive police presence surrounded the store Tuesday morning.
Walmart employees joined a prayer circle outside. The company didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and information requests.