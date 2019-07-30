× 2 arrested in attempted carjacking in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested two men in connection with an attempted carjacking in Lincoln Park.

Cameron King and Isaiah Jackson, both 18, have been charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Police said they pulled a gun on a woman as she was putting groceries in her car on July 24 in the 400 block of West Diversey.

The two demanded the woman’s car and she complied, but as soon as they got in, they jumped out and ran off.

King was arrested over the weekend and Jackson was arrested Monday.