Soul/Blues singer Phillip-Michael Scales performs live!

Posted 11:29 AM, July 29, 2019, by

Soul/Blues artist Phillip-Michael Scales performed live today at WGN. Murray is the nephew of the late King of Blues, B.B. King. With the lost of his late uncle, Scales found a new sound. He just recently released a new single "Feels Like Home." Scales will be performing at Schubas Tavern on Thursday, August 29th at 7:00 p.m. For more information about  Phillip-Michael Scales visit his web site www.phillip-michael.net/ .

Schubas Tavern

3159 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Thursday August 29th

7:00 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.