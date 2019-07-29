Soul/Blues singer Phillip-Michael Scales performs live!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soul/Blues artist Phillip-Michael Scales performed live today at WGN. Murray is the nephew of the late King of Blues, B.B. King. With the lost of his late uncle, Scales found a new sound. He just recently released a new single "Feels Like Home." Scales will be performing at Schubas Tavern on Thursday, August 29th at 7:00 p.m. For more information about Phillip-Michael Scales visit his web site www.phillip-michael.net/ .

Schubas Tavern

3159 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Thursday August 29th

7:00 p.m.