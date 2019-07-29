× Red Stars continue their winning ways since the World Cup

CHICAGO – Ever since the World Cup began, the Chicago Red Stars have played their best soccer of the 2019 season.

Even when four of their key players were helping the United States women’s national team to a title, the team was winning games. That’s continued since their return last week, including a strong effort on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Facing Reign FC, who welcomed back Megan Rapinoe and the rest of their World Cup players in front of a record crowd at Cheney Stadium, the Red Stars dominated en route to a 4-0 triumph that improves their overall record to 7-5-2. It puts them at third place in the league and just three points behind Portland Thorns FC for first place.

Since June 23rd, not long after the World Cup began, the Red Stars are 4-1 with three consecutive victories over the last three weeks.

Start your Monday off right. All 𝟰 goals from Sunday in 90 seconds ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ocDk08Otyc — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 29, 2019

The Red Stars’ offense tied their best output of the season with four goals and earned their most lopsided victory of the season in an impressive 90 minutes of play against Reign FC, who didn’t have Rapinoe in the lineup as she was on hand for the World Cup ceremony.

Arin Wright and Vanessa DiBernardo added scores in the first half with Yuki Nagasato and Sam Kerr netting goals in the second half.

The last score of the game from Kerr is her 11th on the season, which is the best in the NWSL and is three goals ahead of Kristen Hamilton of the North Carolina Courage.

Now it’s back home for the Red Stars, who will host Utah Royals FC on Saturday at 7 PM at SeatGeek Stadium.