Park Ridge death investigation underway after woman found dead in home

Posted 9:16 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18PM, July 29, 2019

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police in suburban Park Ridge are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a residence.

Park Ridge police said they responded to the 1900 block of South Courtland Avenue for a well-being check around 12 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they discovered a woman dead inside the home. Police said the death was suspicious in nature.

Police said the incident was isolated and that there was no danger to the public.

Park Ridge police along with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

No further information was provided.

