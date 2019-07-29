Child among 6 injured in massive West Side fire

CHICAGO — Five adults and one child were injured in an extra-alarm fire at a West Side apartment building Monday.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a three-story building located at 424 S. Laramie Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said people could be seen hanging from the windows, and about 10 people were rescued. Fire officials said the rescues were done with ladders as the stairwells inside the building were burned out.

At least one person was injured because they jumped from the building. No other information about the people who were injured was available.

Fire officials said about 20 people are now displaced because of the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet know.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video