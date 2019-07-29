Suburban man dies on flight from Iceland to Chicago

Posted 12:46 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, July 29, 2019

CHICAGO — A man from suburban Wilmington died on a flight from Iceland to O’Hare International Airport.

Paramedics and police were called about a man that was unresponsive aboard the Icelander plane at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Emergency responders tried to revive the man on the plane, but weren’t able to.

The 64-year-old was taken to Resurrection Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at about 9:41 p.m.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Chicago Police are conducting a death investigation.

