Suburban man dies on flight from Iceland to Chicago

CHICAGO — A man from suburban Wilmington died on a flight from Iceland to O’Hare International Airport.
Paramedics and police were called about a man that was unresponsive aboard the Icelander plane at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.
Emergency responders tried to revive the man on the plane, but weren’t able to.
The 64-year-old was taken to Resurrection Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at about 9:41 p.m.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Chicago Police are conducting a death investigation.
