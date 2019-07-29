Chicago prepares for Lollapalooza day after California festival shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Crews are setting up for Lollapalooza which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday night.

The city's Office of Emergency Management said security details are refined each year with measures that are both seen and unseen.

The annual festival covers all of Grant Park, and that is a lot of ground to keep secure.

In years past, security has guarded the perimeter to watch for, among other things, people sneaking into the shows.

The shooter that targeted the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California is believed to have cut through a fence to avoid security check points. He has been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan. Police said he walked into the festival and started shooting people at random.

Two adults and a 6-year-old boy were killed. About 15 others were wounded.

"Officers were in that area and engaged the suspect in less than a minute," said Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee. "The suspect was shot and killed."

Police searched the home of the gunman's family which was less than a mile away. Officers left with paper bags and what appeared to be other evidence.

The three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival attracts more than 100,000 people. Lollapalooza usually sees about half a million people.

