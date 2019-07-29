Actor, Comedian Joel Murray talks fundraiser for first responders and “Who’s Live Anyway”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Writer, director, and actor Joel Murray discussed his upcoming events over a fun face-time call this morning. The veteran actor will be at Joe's Bar 7th Annual Canal Shores Invitational Pairings Party Concert and Auction on Sunday, August 4th. Murray said that he plans of gathering first responders from California, Crystal Lake, and New York to celebrate their diligent work in responding to massive shootings across America. He also mentioned that he will be touring with "Who's Live Anyway." The show will take place in Joliet, IL, Normal, IL, and Waukegan, IL in October. Be sure to be on the look out this upcoming Friday as Murray will be throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game in Wrigleyville.

7th Annual Canal Shores Invitational

Pairings Party, Concert & Auction

Sunday, August 4th 7PM - 11PM

Joe's Bar

940 W. Weed St.

FirstInFoundationNFP.org