Actor, Comedian Joel Murray talks fundraiser for first responders and “Who’s Live Anyway”

Posted 10:39 AM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, July 29, 2019

Writer, director, and actor Joel Murray discussed his upcoming events over a fun face-time call this morning. The veteran actor will be at Joe's Bar 7th Annual Canal Shores Invitational Pairings Party Concert and Auction on Sunday, August 4th. Murray said that he plans of gathering first responders from California, Crystal Lake, and New York to celebrate their diligent work in responding to massive shootings across America.  He also mentioned that he will be touring with "Who's Live Anyway." The show will take place in Joliet, IL, Normal, IL, and Waukegan, IL in October. Be sure to be on the look out this upcoming Friday as Murray will be throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game in Wrigleyville.

7th Annual Canal Shores Invitational
Pairings Party, Concert & Auction
Sunday, August 4th 7PM - 11PM
Joe's Bar
940 W. Weed St.
FirstInFoundationNFP.org

