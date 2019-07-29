House explosion reported in northwest suburban Streamwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREAMWOOD, Ill. -- One person was injured in an explosion inside a northwest suburban townhouse Monday evening, according to preliminary reports.

An explosion inside a Streamwood home just after 4 p.m. shattered windows and sent debris into the backyard. One person was taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

While there was initially reports of a fire inside the home as well, it appears to be out at this time.

Workers with Nicor Gas and firefighters remain on the scene Monday evening. Police are limiting access to the subdivision where the home is located, but there's no major impact on traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.