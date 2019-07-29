Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours, accompanied a cold front across the area late Monday. Monday’s rains are likely to be the last for the next several days as cooler, stable, much drier air arrived in the wake of the front. Dew point temperatures in the muggy, low and mid 70s Monday afternoon, are to lower to the very comfortable 50-degree range Tuesday. High temperatures in the post-frontal air mass are expected to average 5 to 8 degrees below normal through midweek. High pressure is to pass across the upper Midwest in coming days, bringing abundant sunshine heading into the opening weekend of August. Though temperatures are expected to begin a slow day-to-day climb beginning Thursday, humidity levels will remain low. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until Monday, when an influx of more humid, tropical air arrives on increasing southwest winds.