Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours, accompanied a cold front across the area late Monday. Monday’s rains are likely to be the last for the next several days as cooler, stable, much drier air arrived in the wake of the front. Dew point temperatures in the muggy, low and mid 70s Monday afternoon, are to lower to the very comfortable 50-degree range Tuesday. High temperatures in the post-frontal air mass are expected to average 5 to 8 degrees below normal through midweek. High pressure is to pass across the upper Midwest in coming days, bringing abundant sunshine heading into the opening weekend of August. Though temperatures are expected to begin a slow day-to-day climb beginning Thursday, humidity levels will remain low. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until Monday, when an influx of more humid, tropical air arrives on increasing southwest winds.
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
-
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
-
June-level warmth is possible later this week
-
Warm, but comfortable weather through Friday
-
Above normal temperatures to arrive on Tuesday
-
Weather pattern to favor more heavy rainfall
-
-
City’s current warm spell to last into Friday
-
Springtime warmth to fade ahead of next storm
-
Mild April weather to go on a weekend hiatus
-
Nice after wettest Memorial Day on record
-
Chill lingers, but a big warm-up is on the way
-
-
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
Cold front to trigger showers/t-storms Monday
-
Warm, pleasant Tuesday, then showery and cool