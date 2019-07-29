FeedonThis: The trade deadline is fast approaching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The clock is ticking for Rick Hahn and Theo Epstein to make some moves to improve their roster or their future.

The Trade Deadline in Major League Baseball is Wednesday afternoon, and as usual, plenty of rumors are circulating as to who might go where.

What could the Cubs or White Sox do at the deadline?

Josh Frydman and Andy Masur talked about that during a segment on Monday's Sports Feed and that's part of #FeedonThis from the show.

You can watch that segment in the video above.

Andy had a big surprise for Josh during Man Cursh Monday as his pick as one that he didn't expect.

See both of their selections in the video above.

Roquan Smith gets to have a full training camp in 2019 with his contract no longer an issues.

Josh and Andy discuss the potential benefit for the second year linebacker in the video above.