Everything you need to know about Lollapalooza 2019

CHICAGO — Music festival lovers are gearing up for Lollapalooza 2019 in Grant Park.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day on Aug. 1-4 featuring headliners like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and The Chainsmokers.

Here is your full guide on everything you need to know for Lollapalooza:

Box Office

If you need to pick up your wristband or upgrade it, you can visit the box office at the intersection of Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

The box office will be open noon-7 p.m. on July 31 and 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Aug. 1-4. You must bring a valid government issued photo ID to pick up the wristband.

Getting there

Rolling street closures will be in effect for Jackson Drive between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive in both directions through August 9 in preparation for Lollapalooza.

Balbo and Jackson are also closed between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive for festival set-up. Monroe to Roosevelt and Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave. to Columbus will close Monday night.

Lollapalooza encourages rideshare programs, taxis and public transportation to get to the festival.

CTA, Metra and Pace also have a trip planner so you can easily get to the festival from the city or the suburbs.

There is 24-hour parking available near Grant Park at the four Millennium Garages. There is bike parking South of the main entrance at Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Ave Divvy has a promo code LOLLA19 in the Divvy app for one free ride per customer during the four-day period of the festival.

Follow WGN’s Sarah Jindra and WGN-TV Traffic on Twitter for Lollapalooza related traffic updates.

Entry/Re-entry

The main entrance to Lollapalooza is at Michigan Avenue and Ida B Wells Drive and there is an additional North entrance at Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Everyone will be subject to a search before entering Grant Park. All bags will also be searched, but if people leave a bag at home, they can enter through express lanes.

The festival asked that patrons review the Allowed & Prohibited items list to easily enter the festival.

Music lovers can enter the music festival three times per day, but must scan out each time they leave. They will also be searched each time they re-enter.

Concerts

Lollapalooza has a day-by-day lineup on their website to help you organize what artists you want to see, when and where they are.

Here is a map of the eight stages where artists will perform:

Wristbands

There will be no hard tickets or passes given out for the festival this year— only wristbands. Patrons must wear the wristbands tightly on their wrists and not take them off between days.

The wristbands will be scanned upon entrance and any time people re-enter throughout the day.

The festival encourages everyone to activate their wristband before entering for a smooth entrance, that the wristband is tied to the right person and for Lolla Cashless.

Lolla Cashless will allow you to connect your credit or debit card to pay for any food, drinks or souvenirs while at the festival. This way, you will not have to carry any cards or cash that could get lost.

Lockers

If patrons do not want to hold on to their belongings, they can put them in designated lockers inside the festival.

The festival offers four-day and one-day locker rentals that also have portable chargers inside for your cell phone.

You can go to their website to book a locker.

Kids at Lollapalooza

Children who are 10 years old or younger are free of charge with a ticket-holding adult. There is a limit of 2 children per adult.

Kidzapalooza is a designated spot for kid-friendly music, arts and crafts and other activities.

ADA Access and Accommodations

There are designated lanes and entrances for patrons with disabilities, or you may ask festival staff to direct you to the correct lanes.

People are allowed to bring any medically necessary medications and materials as long as they have prescription labels with the patron’s name and only a sufficient supply for that day.

Lost and Found

Lollapalooza will offer Lost and Found services during and after the festival

At the festival— Visit Guest Services at Columbus and Ida B Wells during festival hours.

Aug. 5— There will be item pickup from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 224 S. Michigan Ave.

If you are unable to go during festival hours or on Aug. 5, you can visit their website to search for missing items and file a claim for lost and found items.