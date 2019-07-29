Chicago woman stole actress Taraji P. Henson’s identity: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Galewood woman has been accused of stealing the identities of several people, including "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson, and fraudulently buying things.

Alicia Newby, 29, is now out on bail with electronic monitoring after police charged her with continuing a financial crime enterprise.

Prosecutors said Newby used other people's identities to buy more than $12,000 worth of merchandise.

Court records didn't give the names of Newby's other alleged victims, but did list Henson, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Henson's manager discovered the fraud last August and canceled more than $4,000 of the purchases. The manager said they called police when they noticed the items were being shipped to two South Side addresses under names they didn’t recognize.

Police said some of the items Newby purchased were found in her apartment when they arrested her.

Newby has six children and is pregnant. She is due back in court next week.