Chicago reflects on ‘Red Summer’ race riots of 1919

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are looking back on a grim time in the city's history.

One hundred years ago, Chicago was the scene of violent race riots, known as the "Red Summer." The city commemorated the anniversary Monday with an event called "The Past is Present."

The program included performances by local artists along with speeches from city leaders.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is marked the anniversary by launching the Office of Equity and Racial Justice. CPS is also rolling out a new curriculum to support instruction about the 1919 riots.

The city plans to create a structure to memorialize the riots.