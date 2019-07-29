Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus

Posted 11:31 PM, July 29, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.