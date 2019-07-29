Authorities believe they’ve found remains of missing 2-year-old Aiden Castiel Salcido

Authorities who’d been searching for Aiden Castiel Salcido, the 2-year-old son of a couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide, think they’ve found the child’s remains in a remote section of Montana, police said Sunday.

Witnesses called in tips and led officials to a camp believed to have been occupied by the child’s parents, police in Medford, Oregon, said in a statement.

“Positive identification has not been made, however the decedent was located in the same area that Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier,” the news release said.

The FBI and police in Medford were assisting with the search because Aiden was last seen on a surveillance camera with his parents while they were purchasing camping equipment at a Medford Walmart in early June.

The cause and manner of the boy’s death is not available pending an autopsy.

Parents were scheduled to serve prison sentences

The parents fled a police traffic stop Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, according to an FBI news release. Officers spiked the tires of the couple’s vehicle to end the chase.

When officers approached the stopped vehicle, they found Janiak dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and Salcido dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, the FBI said. There were no signs of the child in the vehicle.

Salcido and Janiak both had felony warrants after a burglary last year. They were set to serve prison time, police said.

“The case resulted in criminal convictions and Hannah was scheduled to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11th, 2019. She did not show up for her sentencing,” police said.

Concerned relatives, who’d not heard from the family, reported them missing to Medford police the same day her sentence was set to start.

The search was conducted in Oregon and Montana.