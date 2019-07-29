2 women who worked with anti-violence group fatally shot in South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two women who had spent years trying to end gun violence in their South Side neighborhood were killed after a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Andrea Stoudemire, 35, and Chantell Grant, 26, were shot and killed Friday night near 75th Street and Stewart Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

On Monday, a small shrined marked the spot where the two died when someone fired shots into a crowd from a blue SUV.

Dyrrell Powell, Grant’s brother, said by the time he got to the scene, his sister was gone.

“I woke up, she was killed,” he said.

Stoudemire devoted the last two years of her life to fighting gun violence on the streets of Englewood. Grant, a mother of three, worked right alongside her.

The two women were members of the group Mothers Against Senseless Killings. The group said they were shocked by their deaths.

The group had “occupied” the corner where the shooting happened, hoping to take it back from the gangs and drug dealers. However, after the shooting, some people were too afraid to come forward and speak publicly.

The investigation is ongoing. No one has been taken into custody.

A GoFundMe was started to raise reward money to bring the womens' killers to justice.