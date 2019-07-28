× White Sox activate Eloy Jimenez from the injured list

CHICAGO – When he fell to the warning track dirt at Kauffman Stadium back on July 16th, many White Sox fans feared a long absence or even worse.

That’s how bad Eloy Jimenez’s elbow injury appeared to be when he collided with Charlies Tilson against the Royals that night. But like his ankle injury in April, the prognosis wasn’t as bad as many feared. In fact, this time he was back even faster.

On Sunday, the White Sox activated Jimenez off the 10-day injured list under two weeks after suffering the injury in Kansas City. He’s been inserted into the lineup for this afternoon’s series finale with the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field as the designated hitter and will bat fifth.

To make room on the roster, Jose Rondon was designated for assignment.

Unlike his first ankle injury, which cost him 21 games in late April and early May, Jimenez was only out for 11 contests this time as he got his ulnar nerve healthy quickly. In his first year with the White Sox, the outfielder has a slash line of .244/.307/.483 with 17 homers and 39 RBI.