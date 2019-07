Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were hospitalized after being shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

Both men got out of their vehicles and started to argue near Montrose Avenue and Kedzie Avenue in Albany Park around 2:15 a.m. Then, they started shooting.

One man, 40, was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. He has as valid concealed carry permit. The other man was shot in the arm and is in good condition.

Police are investigating the incident.