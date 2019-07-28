Sunday Brunch: Adobo Braised Pork Belly Skewers

CHICAGO -- Sunda Chef de Cuisine Louie Yu joins us to make Adobo Braised Pork Belly Skewers, and celebrate Sunda’s 10-Year Anniversary in Chicago.
Adobo Braised Pork Belly Skewers Recipe
Ingredients:
5 pounds of pork belly
2 cups of coconut vinegar (distilled white is okay if you can’t find coconut)
2 cups of soy sauce
1/2 cup of dark brown sugar
1/2 cup of rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup of chopped garlic
2 tablespoons of cracked black pepper
8 pieces of bay leaf
4 cups of chicken stock
2 tablespoons of canola oil
In a pot add canola oil, and sear pork belly on both sides.  Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 1 ½ -2 hours, until pork is tender.
Then take pork belly and cut into chunks.  Skewer 2 pieces per skewer, with a scallion in between.  Place on a seasoned grill, and grill to warm and char.  Brush with braising liquid.
