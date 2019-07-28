Sunday Brunch: Adobo Braised Pork Belly Skewers

Adobo Braised Pork Belly Skewers Recipe

Ingredients:

5 pounds of pork belly

2 cups of coconut vinegar (distilled white is okay if you can’t find coconut)

2 cups of soy sauce

1/2 cup of dark brown sugar

1/2 cup of rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup of chopped garlic

2 tablespoons of cracked black pepper

8 pieces of bay leaf

4 cups of chicken stock

2 tablespoons of canola oil

In a pot add canola oil, and sear pork belly on both sides. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 1 ½ -2 hours, until pork is tender.

Then take pork belly and cut into chunks. Skewer 2 pieces per skewer, with a scallion in between. Place on a seasoned grill, and grill to warm and char. Brush with braising liquid.