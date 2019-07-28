President Trump attacks Democratic lawmaker’s majority-black district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, President Donald Trump attacked another prominent Democratic minority lawmaker on Twitter.

The barrage of angry tweets came after Representative Elijah Cummings slammed the acting Homeland Security secretary for conditions at border detention centers.

Trump wrote Cummings' Baltimore district is "FAR WORSE and more dangerous" than the conditions at the border. He called Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and "a dangerous and filthy place."

He also said if Cummings spent more time in Baltimore, perhaps he could help clean it up.

The congressman responded on Twitter shortly after saying he goes home to his district every day.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young is now speaking up saying every resident should be insulted by the president's rhetoric.

"We're not going to ignore anyone degrading Baltimore city and its elected leadership, no one," Young said.

Some are calling Trump's attacks on Cummings racist. Cummings is aAfrican American and so is a large percentage of his district.

Two weeks ago, Trump tweeted four Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to the places they came from. Four were born in the United States and one is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted saying his attacks were not racist. He tweeted, "Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district." He said, "Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation's great African American people."

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board wrote a scathing op-ed aimed at the president. The headline is "Better to have a few rats than to be one."