Man grazed by bullet inside Hyde Park high-rise

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was shot during a robbery inside a Hyde Park high-rise building Friday night.

Police said the man and his female companion were in a hallway when two men approached them. They took the woman's purse and fired a shot, grazing the man's head around 11:25 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A man matching the description of the offenders was detained while the second man managed to run away, according to police.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident. There is no word yet on any charges.