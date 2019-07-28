Cold front to trigger showers/t-storms Monday

A cold front will trigger a band of showers and thunderstorms as it moves through the Chicago area from west to east Monday. Tornadoes were reported in the Minneapolis area with this cold front Sunday, but the time of the day will make a difference here as most of the showers and t-storms will occur before noon into the early afternoon hours—thus not expected to be as strong.

Cool Canadian-source high pressure will follow the cold front and dominate our weather the remainder of the work week. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s along with plentiful sunshine and much less humid air will make for below average temps and pleasant conditions. Next weekend will bring a return of more humid conditions and an increasing probability of showers.