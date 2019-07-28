Chris Emma discusses the first weekend of Bears’ training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBONNAIS - It's the start of a long season, but the excitement is already building at Olivet Nazarene University.

The Bears' training camp opened with a big fan turnout as anticipation grows for the 2019 season and the potential for a big year under Matt Nagy.

But there are plenty of questions for the Bears to answer before they arrive at the September 5th opener against the Packers at Soldier Field. That, of course, includes the kicking competition, which was a big focus of the first weekend.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score was there to watch all three workouts and he discussed that with Jarrett Payton on Sunday's Sports Feed in Bourbonnais.

