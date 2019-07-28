× A career day for Kyle Schwarber helps the Cubs avoid a sweep in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – As the trade deadline gets closer and closer, the rumors grow louder and louder.

Some of those include the player batting eighth in the lineup on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

Kyle Schwarber’s name has been tossed about in some trade chatter over the past few weeks as they Cubs look towards improving their squad for a stretch run for the playoffs. It would seem unlikely the Cubs would part ways with the outfielder, but with needs in other places, nothing is guaranteed from now until Wednesday.

Over the course of an afternoon, Schwarber made a heckuva argument for the Cubs to keep him around for the stretch of this season and others.

After back-to-back painful losses to the Brewers this weekend, Schwarber smacked a pair of homer and drove in a career-high seven RBI in an 11-4 win that allows the Cubs to salvage one game from the series with their NL Central rivals. A loss by the Cardinals to the Astros helped the Cubs jump back into a tie for first with St. Louis as Milwaukee sits a game behind.