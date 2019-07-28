× 17-year-old boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was killed while riding a skateboard in Arlington Heights Saturday night.

Officials responded to the 4100 block of North Ridge Avenue around 7 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries.

17-year-old Levi Matsuda was holding onto a 2015 Honda Pilot that was driving southbound on Ridge Avenue from Foxdale Lane, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Matsuda separated from the vehicle, fell to the ground and sustained severe head injuries.

He was sent to Northwest Community Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Arlington Heights police are investigating the incident.