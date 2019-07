× Woman found dead on sidewalk in Loop

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in the Loop Saturday morning.

Chicago police responded to an EMS call around 9:29 a.m. near the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue. Officers found an unresponsive woman on the sidewalk. Police said she appeared to be about 52 years old.

Chicago fire officials pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Area central detectives are investigating the incident.