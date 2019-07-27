× Two CPD officer injured after crashing into Southwest Side house

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured after crashing into a Southwest Side house Saturday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., the officers were driving southbound on the 3300 block of Ashland Avenue in response to a person with a gun call. An unknown driver of a gray Chevrolet Astro van traveling northbound suddenly turned in front of them to get on 33rd Street.

The officers said they tried to avoid the vehicle by swerving their patrol car and crashed into a house on 3335 S. Ashland Avenue. The front porch was destroyed from the accident.

The two officers were sent to the hospital. One officer suffered lower back, head and neck pain. The other officer suffered a laceration to the hand. Both are in stable condition.

No one inside the house was injured.