Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease being investigated at Chicago area hospital

OAK PARK, Ill. — The Illinois Dept. of Public Health said they are investigating two cases of Legionnaires' disease in patients at Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Two people were patients at the hospital for part of the time when they could have been exposed to the bacteria that causes the disease.

Health officials said they routinely conduct water tests, add disinfectant to the building water, flush pipes and install filters.

The hospital said it does not believe it's facility was the source of the disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia and is caused by inhaling the bacteria that causes the disease.