Teenager fatally shot in West Suburban Aurora, police

AURORA, Ill.— Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed late Friday night in the Western Suburbs.

Police said shots were fired around 10:20 p.m. on the 400 block of E. Benton St., just a few blocks from the casino and downtown area of the town. A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed.

The police department posted about the incident on their Twitter account:

APD is currently investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of East Benton Street that occurred shortly after 10:20pm. Detectives are on the scene beginning their investigation. If you have any info, heard or saw anything, call APD Investigators at 630-256-5500. pic.twitter.com/Z8EQ10R9sk — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) July 27, 2019

Detectives were on scene investigating Friday night and said some of the bullets struck the outside of a home on East Benton Street.

Aurora Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.