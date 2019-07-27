Teenager fatally shot in West Suburban Aurora, police

AURORA, Ill.— Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed late Friday night in the Western Suburbs.

Police said shots were fired around 10:20 p.m. on the 400 block of E. Benton St., just a few blocks from the casino and downtown area of the town. A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed.

The police department posted about the incident on their Twitter account:

Detectives were on scene investigating Friday night and said some of the bullets struck the outside of a home on East Benton Street.

Aurora Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

