Northerly Island path to be completely rebuilt, redesigned

CHICAGO— A repair project to the path on Northerly Island will begin next month.

The path on the Eastern side of the island has been closed since 2015 because of rising waves and erosion to the path.

The Chicago Park District said there has been too much damage, so they're closing the trail off completely.

They will re-design the trail that once looped around the entire island. The new path will be 'c-shaped' and feature turnaround points throughout the path.

The project will cost about $750,000 and is expected to be completed by this fall.

Northerly Island is a 91-acre man-made peninsula along Chicago's Lake Michigan lakefront.