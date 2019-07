CHICAGO — A Lamborghini heavily damaged a Chicago police squad car after hitting it on the Magnificent Mile Friday morning.

A white Lamborghini was traveling at a high rate of speed, disregarded a red traffic signal and struck the police vehicle in the driver side door on the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue around 3:56 a.m.

The driver of the Lamborghini was given two traffic citations.

The police officer was sent to the hospital where he was treated and released.