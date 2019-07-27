Illinois lawmakers press border control after US citizen children detained at O’Hare Airport

Posted 8:59 AM, July 27, 2019

CHICAGO— Illinois lawmakers are pressing border patrol for answers after three children, who are U.S. citizens, were detained at O'Hare International Airport.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky is one of seven democratic lawmakers from Chicago who sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Control to ask how many U.S. citizen children it had detained.

Three girls were held for more than 12 hours at O'Hare last week. The girls are all U.S. citizens, but they were traveling with a cousin from Mexico.

Congresswoman Schakowsky, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Mexican consulate all intervened so the children could be released and reunited with their parents.

