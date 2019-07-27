Heat builds into the 90s Sunday

Gusty SW winds will continue to push hot and increasingly more humid air into the Chicago area Sunday. There will be some clouds mixed with the sun with afternoon highs peaking in the lower 90s in most areas right up to the lakefront.

A cold front will bring relief later in the day Monday but not before a band of showers and thunderstorms pass through before noon.

The remainder of the workweek cooler Canadian-source high pressure will dominate our area. A lake breeze will be felt each day. With the high pressure centered overhead, most likely the coolest day will be Wednesday when high temps will probably fall short of 80 degrees. The next chance of rain looks to be the following Saturday.