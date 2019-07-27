For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Dry weekend, possible strong storms north of Chicago Monday
-
Storms expected Monday; rain throughout week
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Storms bring hail to Chicago, Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Indiana’s La Porte County
-
-
Tornado Watch canceled, threat of rain remains
-
Humidity worsens with a weekend warm up
-
Sunny, hot weekend ahead
-
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Temperatures increase with possible thunderstorms
-
-
Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week