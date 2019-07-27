COPA releases video from deadly officer involved shooting in May

CHICAGO— COPA released a new video from a deadly officer involved shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood on May 28.

The shooting happened at the 8100 block of S. Chappel Ave. Police thought a man named Curtis Stagger was a murder suspect in the death of a 15-year-old boy, but Stagger was actually that suspect's brother.

The officers confronted Stagger while he was in a car. Police said the 21-year-old man reached for a gun and then officers shot him.

The man died later at The University of Chicago Medical Center.

The officer who fired the fatal shot was placed on routine 30-day paid administrative duty while the investigation continued.

