× A few strong thunderstorms possible late afternoon/evening north

The National Storm Prediction Center has the northern portion of the Chicago area closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line in a Marginal Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms later this Saturday afternoon/evening (dark green-shaded area on the headlined map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southern Wisconsin ahead of a weak cold front situated farther north. Storms should be moving toward the east-southeast, slowly drifting south into northern Illinois. Especially affected could be the Illinois counties adjacent to Wisconsin. Strong winds and large hail could accompany strongest storms.