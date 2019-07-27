12-year-old girl, 2 men shot on South Side while sitting on front porch

Posted 7:51 AM, July 27, 2019

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was one of three people shot while sitting on a porch after midnight Saturday on the South Side.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of West 70th St. in the West Englewood neighborhood. The girl was sitting with two men on the front porch when someone walked by and started shooting at them.

The girl was hit in the arm and leg. She has been stabilized since the shooting.

One of the men was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition, while the other was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

