Billy Banks, the Karate Hall Of Famer and creator of the worldwide fitness sensation Tae Bo, stops by to host a workout outside the studio called "BoomBoxing."

Banks is joined by his partner "Jake The Trainer." The two co-host the TV series "Celebrity Sweat," a celebrity based lifestyle show, currently in its sixth season.

They will appear at Celebrity Sweat’s Wellness Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 27 at North Avenue Beach.